Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $610.04 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,075,530 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 63,805 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $610,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,460,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,426,041,000 after purchasing an additional 93,587 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,278,353 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $669,653,000 after acquiring an additional 33,541 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $606,901,000 after acquiring an additional 39,146 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,729,687 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $508,390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,556,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $448,544,000 after acquiring an additional 46,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.20.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST traded down $19.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $283.18. 5,457,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,907,534. The company has a market cap of $123.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $233.05 and a 52 week high of $325.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

