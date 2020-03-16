Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,171,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537,712 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 3.50% of Yum China worth $632,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC increased its position in Yum China by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Yum China by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Yum China by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Yum China by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on YUMC shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.70 price target on shares of Yum China in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum China has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.95.

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,054,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,594. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.96. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $50.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.95.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

