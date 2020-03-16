Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 32,843 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,834,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 32,843 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Paypal were worth $739,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 84,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Paypal by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 115,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,453,000 after acquiring an additional 66,014 shares during the period. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,002,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $17.43 on Monday, reaching $92.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,182,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,853,213. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.46. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $91.23 and a 1 year high of $124.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $113.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.97.

In other Paypal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $9,977,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,749,253.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 217,074 shares of company stock valued at $23,804,804. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

