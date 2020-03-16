Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) will post $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Match Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.44. Match Group reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $3.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $547.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.85 million. Match Group had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 237.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.33.

MTCH traded down $6.08 on Wednesday, hitting $54.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,138,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,428. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. Match Group has a 1 year low of $52.59 and a 1 year high of $95.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

In other news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $11,011,273.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 207,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,877,669.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Match Group by 80.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,627,000 after buying an additional 60,024 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,415,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth about $2,436,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 3,614.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,776,000 after buying an additional 405,578 shares in the last quarter. 26.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

