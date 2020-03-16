Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $548.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) to post sales of $548.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $545.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $553.90 million. Match Group reported sales of $464.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year sales of $2.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Match Group had a return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $547.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Match Group’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTCH. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.33.

In other Match Group news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $11,011,273.35. Following the transaction, the president now owns 207,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,877,669.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,106,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $6.08 on Friday, hitting $54.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,138,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,428. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.94. Match Group has a 1 year low of $52.59 and a 1 year high of $95.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

