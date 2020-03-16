Morgan Stanley Cuts Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$5.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$14.00 to C$5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CVE. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.50 to C$4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.12.

CVE stock traded down C$0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting C$3.47. 11,664,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,336,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.87. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.30 and a 1 year high of C$14.31.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.08 per share, with a total value of C$261,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 222,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,903,760.

Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

