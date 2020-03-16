Morgan Stanley Lowers Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Price Target to $52.00

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.09% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.45.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

NYSE B traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,115. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $33.77 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $370.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.93 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,929,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,552,000 after buying an additional 208,157 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,778,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,173,000 after purchasing an additional 166,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,394,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 701,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,485,000 after purchasing an additional 13,221 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Barnes Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,023,000 after purchasing an additional 19,917 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.