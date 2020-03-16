National Bank Financial Cuts Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Price Target to C$6.50

Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.44% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of Crown Capital Partners stock traded down C$1.65 during trading on Monday, hitting C$4.50. 2,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.15 million and a P/E ratio of 39.47. Crown Capital Partners has a 1-year low of C$4.50 and a 1-year high of C$10.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32, a current ratio of 14.16 and a quick ratio of 14.11.
Crown Capital Partners Company Profile
