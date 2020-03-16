Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 96,166 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 76.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,177 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 96,166 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.82.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total transaction of $1,675,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 271,916 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,864. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded down $8.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,889,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,268,222. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $63.37 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.57 and a 200-day moving average of $94.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

