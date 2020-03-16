Oxford Asset Management LLP Trims Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Oxford Asset Management LLP reduced its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 74.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 141,730 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP grew its holdings in Teradyne by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 108,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 23,445 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 16,411.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 313,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,167,000 after buying an additional 311,810 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,525,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,008,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $361,000.

Get Teradyne alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.86.

Shares of Teradyne stock traded down $6.38 on Monday, reaching $48.15. The stock had a trading volume of 187,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,516. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.86 and a 1 year high of $81.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

In other news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 10,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,601.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $4,852,783.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,774,363.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,190 shares of company stock worth $8,776,159. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.