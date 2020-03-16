Raymond James Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Enerplus (NYSE:ERF)

Raymond James reissued their hold rating on shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Enerplus from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enerplus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Enerplus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.13.

Shares of NYSE:ERF traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $1.82. 116,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,084,482. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $9.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.77.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $247.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.00 million. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Enerplus will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Enerplus by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 69,660 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Enerplus by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,593 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 15,222 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Enerplus by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 965,159 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after buying an additional 181,904 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 657.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 78,168 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 67,845 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

