RMB Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 7,600 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.46.

NYSE:ANTM traded down $46.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $224.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,369. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.05. The company has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $227.16 and a twelve month high of $312.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

