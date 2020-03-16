Royal Bank of Canada Cuts BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$56.00

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$77.00 to C$56.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 62.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DOO. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of BRP from C$73.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$60.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. BRP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$64.88.

Get BRP alerts:

DOO stock traded down C$6.18 during trading on Monday, hitting C$34.53. 443,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,034. BRP has a 52 week low of C$34.03 and a 52 week high of C$75.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$63.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$58.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.