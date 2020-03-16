Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) to Underperform

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$0.20 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of C$0.60. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ATH. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Athabasca Oil from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Athabasca Oil from a “speculative buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$0.85 to C$0.20 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Athabasca Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Athabasca Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of C$0.61.

Athabasca Oil stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$0.15. 1,603,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,184. The company has a market cap of $75.90 million and a P/E ratio of 0.32. Athabasca Oil has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.48.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone assets located in northeastern Alberta.

