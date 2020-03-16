Royal Bank of Canada Trims CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Target Price to C$2.00

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 166.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CEU. Canaccord Genuity downgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$3.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on CES Energy Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.32.

Shares of CEU traded down C$0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.75. 1,204,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,264. The company has a market cap of $259.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$0.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.99.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director John Michael Hooks sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.07, for a total value of C$45,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,450,054 shares in the company, valued at C$3,001,611.78. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $157,826.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

