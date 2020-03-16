Royal Bank of Canada Trims CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Target Price to C$2.00

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2020

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 166.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CEU. Canaccord Genuity downgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$3.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on CES Energy Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.32.

Shares of CEU traded down C$0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.75. 1,204,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,264. The company has a market cap of $259.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$0.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.99.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director John Michael Hooks sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.07, for a total value of C$45,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,450,054 shares in the company, valued at C$3,001,611.78. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $157,826.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors

Analyst Recommendations for CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU)

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit