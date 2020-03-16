SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) Short Interest Up 9.1% in February

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the February 13th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SBBX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded SB One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson lowered shares of SB One Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of SB One Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Get SB One Bancorp alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SB One Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in SB One Bancorp by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SB One Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $145,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in SB One Bancorp by 94.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 54.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBBX traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.38. 643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,243. SB One Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.23. The stock has a market cap of $159.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.78.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. SB One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SB One Bancorp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. SB One Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

SB One Bancorp Company Profile

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for SB One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.