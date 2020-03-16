Scotiabank Trims AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Target Price to C$16.00

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2020

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$18.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 132.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$12.25 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.92.

AutoCanada stock traded down C$1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$6.87. 325,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,401. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of C$6.09 and a 12-month high of C$15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.02, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $217.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.78.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

