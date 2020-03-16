Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $930,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,278,000 after acquiring an additional 68,669 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000.

VO stock traded down $17.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $122.13. 3,058,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,176. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $122.05 and a 1 year high of $186.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.73.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

