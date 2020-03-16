Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $770,000 Investment in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Doheny Asset Management CA raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 4,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 116,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Truist Financial by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 7,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

TFC stock traded down $6.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,016,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,043,593. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.43 and its 200-day moving average is $52.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

