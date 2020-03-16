Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 580 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Citigroup by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,034,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,202,000 after purchasing an additional 732,676 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Citigroup by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,634,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,554,000 after acquiring an additional 228,870 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,430,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,421,000 after buying an additional 61,066 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 9,280,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,431,000 after acquiring an additional 812,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $671,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C traded down $9.85 on Monday, reaching $41.19. The company had a trading volume of 35,043,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,995,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $42.82 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.98 and a 200-day moving average of $72.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on C. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cfra upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.34.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

