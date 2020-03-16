Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,037 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $337,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,562 shares of company stock valued at $873,650. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.64.

Shares of QCOM traded down $11.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.48. The stock had a trading volume of 16,053,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,328,409. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $96.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.59. The firm has a market cap of $76.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.46.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

