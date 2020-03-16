Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $137.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.56.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $6.23 on Monday, hitting $93.41. 9,856,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,340,511. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

