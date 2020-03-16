Short Interest in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Expands By 12.7%

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,380,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the February 13th total of 11,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 10,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $247,331.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $220,536.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,368.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,562 shares of company stock valued at $867,493 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 550.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

NUAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

Shares of NUAN traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.99. 169,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,837,094. Nuance Communications has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.10.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $418.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

