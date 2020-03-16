Short Interest in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) Expands By 12.6%

Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the February 13th total of 4,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE QGEN traded down $1.08 on Monday, hitting $39.95. 600,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,605,134. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.72. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $43.16.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.28 million. Qiagen had a positive return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qiagen will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on QGEN. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Qiagen from to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 25.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Qiagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

