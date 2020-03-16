Short Interest in Strattec Security Corp. (NASDAQ:STRT) Drops By 9.0%

Strattec Security Corp. (NASDAQ:STRT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the February 13th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Strattec Security by 69.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Strattec Security in the fourth quarter valued at $1,039,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Strattec Security by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,501,000 after buying an additional 16,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Strattec Security by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Strattec Security in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a $38.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Strattec Security from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Strattec Security stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.86. The stock had a trading volume of 192 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,110. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $61.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average of $21.79. Strattec Security has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $31.22.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Strattec Security had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $106.28 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Strattec Security will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Strattec Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.72%.

Strattec Security Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products under the VAST brand primarily in the United States. The company offers mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

