Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Gordon Haskett

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SFM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra reduced their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded up $1.81 on Monday, reaching $16.36. 4,505,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,297,425. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average is $18.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Molloy acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $65,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $91,289.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,974.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $34,210,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth about $2,321,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth $301,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

