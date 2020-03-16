Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,696,398 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,500,324 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $764,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,997 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Starbucks by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,067 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,227,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 57,659 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.76.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBUX traded down $11.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,340,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,292,232. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $58.11 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

