TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $8,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 11,042.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 41,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,583,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William Dries bought 1,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $425.31 per share, for a total transaction of $425,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.51, for a total transaction of $4,670,729.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,527.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,917 shares of company stock valued at $45,302,381. Insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG stock traded down $76.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $338.44. 1,910,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,309. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $329.01 and a 52 week high of $673.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $603.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $564.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 13.87%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $655.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.54.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

