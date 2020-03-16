TSE:AND (TSE:AND) Price Target Raised to C$24.00 at Scotiabank

TSE:AND (TSE:AND) had its price objective upped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of TSE:AND in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

TSE AND traded down C$2.40 during trading on Monday, hitting C$21.60. The stock had a trading volume of 36,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.47. TSE:AND has a one year low of C$18.00 and a one year high of C$26.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.23.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company offers healthcare services in the areas of logistics and distribution, packaging solutions, ground transportation, air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery.

