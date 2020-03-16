TSE:AND (TSE:AND) Price Target Raised to C$24.50

TSE:AND (TSE:AND) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$22.50 to C$24.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.43% from the company’s current price.

AND has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TSE:AND from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of TSE:AND in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

TSE:AND traded down C$2.40 on Monday, hitting C$21.60. The stock had a trading volume of 36,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.23. TSE:AND has a 1-year low of C$18.00 and a 1-year high of C$26.01.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company offers healthcare services in the areas of logistics and distribution, packaging solutions, ground transportation, air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery.

