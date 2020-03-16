United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock Price Down 7.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) was down 7.6% on Monday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $107.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. United Parcel Service traded as low as $85.50 and last traded at $87.06, approximately 9,001,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 4,954,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.23.

Several other research analysts have also commented on UPS. Standpoint Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $31,819,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,839,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $449,397,000 after acquiring an additional 198,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $727,585,000. Institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.73 and a 200-day moving average of $114.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 53.65%.

About United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

