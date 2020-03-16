Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 36,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 146.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 139,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after purchasing an additional 82,641 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 107,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 531,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded down $7.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.89. 4,527,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,586. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $65.52 and a 12-month high of $94.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.29.

