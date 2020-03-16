Vigilare Wealth Management Invests $267,000 in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,838.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

BKLN traded down $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.38. 8,850,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,311,811. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $23.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.56.

