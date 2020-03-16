Vigilare Wealth Management Purchases New Holdings in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2020

Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRTX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 133.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 79,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 43.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 19,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HRTX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.54. 3,165,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,477. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.11. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $26.81. The stock has a market cap of $903.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.81 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.74% and a negative net margin of 140.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit