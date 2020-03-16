Vigilare Wealth Management Purchases New Holdings in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRTX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 133.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 79,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 43.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 19,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HRTX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.54. 3,165,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,477. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.11. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $26.81. The stock has a market cap of $903.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.81 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.74% and a negative net margin of 140.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

