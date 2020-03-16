Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,727,807,000 after buying an additional 394,660 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,160,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,909,176,000 after purchasing an additional 277,305 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,672,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,441,700,000 after purchasing an additional 64,937 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,242,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,360,780,000 after purchasing an additional 58,752 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,515,769 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,224,313,000 after purchasing an additional 209,670 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V traded down $25.72 on Monday, reaching $150.11. The stock had a trading volume of 23,512,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,579,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.05. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $151.54 and a 12-month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Citigroup decreased their price target on Visa from $236.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $251.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.27.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.