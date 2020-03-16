Wesbanco Bank Inc. Boosts Stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 17.9% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 10.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Welltower by 12.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 10.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL stock traded down $12.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,040,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,443. Welltower Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.04.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Welltower had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.65%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

