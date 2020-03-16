Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) will post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Concrete Pumping posted earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.52 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BBCP shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Concrete Pumping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Concrete Pumping by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Concrete Pumping by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 25.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.26. The company had a trading volume of 158,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,617. The firm has a market cap of $213.81 million, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. Concrete Pumping has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $12.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.54.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

