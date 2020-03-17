12,035 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Bought by BEAM Asset Management LLC

BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,035 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $857,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176,828 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,755,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,954 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,052,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $625,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048,406 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $185,636,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,846,128 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $568,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Standpoint Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.10.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $34.41. The stock had a trading volume of 27,288,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,427,192. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $159.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

