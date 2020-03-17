2,124 Shares in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Purchased by CWS Financial Advisors LLC

CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,124 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $6.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.50. 3,770,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,048,941. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $154.81 and a 1 year high of $398.66. The company has a market cap of $95.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.92, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $297.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.62.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Boeing from $321.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.35.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.