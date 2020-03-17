310 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Bought by BEAM Asset Management LLC

BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 310 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,326.83.

AMZN stock traded up $104.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,793.59. The stock had a trading volume of 8,702,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,938,366. The firm has a market cap of $888.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,672.00 and a 1-year high of $2,185.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,981.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,840.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

