4,328 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Bought by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2020

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.81. The stock had a trading volume of 33,468,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,795,828. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The stock has a market cap of $161.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.19.

In related news, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,591 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,051.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,629 shares of company stock valued at $573,995 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit