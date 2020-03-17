4,328 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Bought by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.81. The stock had a trading volume of 33,468,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,795,828. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The stock has a market cap of $161.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.19.

In related news, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,591 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,051.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,629 shares of company stock valued at $573,995 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

