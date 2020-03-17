4,887 Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Acquired by CWS Financial Advisors LLC

CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000. Diageo accounts for 0.6% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Diageo by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 255.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 9.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.49. 107,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,809. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15. Diageo plc has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $176.22.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.4355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Argus downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Investec downgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cfra boosted their target price on Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

