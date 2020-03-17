ABCAM PLC/ADR (ABCZY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.04 on May 1st

ABCAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ABCZY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share on Friday, May 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th.

ABCZY stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.46. ABCAM PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $19.38.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABCZY. Zacks Investment Research cut ABCAM PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABCAM PLC/ADR in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

