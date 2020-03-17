Aimia Inc (AIM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on March 31st

Aimia Inc (TSE:AIM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 19th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 35.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

TSE AIM traded up C$0.03 on Tuesday, reaching C$2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 101,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.08. Aimia has a 12-month low of C$2.12 and a 12-month high of C$4.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.49. The stock has a market cap of $240.92 million and a P/E ratio of 0.26.

AIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised Aimia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Aimia in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aimia from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aimia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.00.

Aimia Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics company worldwide. It operates through Coalitions, and Insights & Loyalty Solutions segments. The company owns and operates the Aeroplan Program, a coalition loyalty program in Canada, as well as non-platform based loyalty services business.

