Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

Air Lease has increased its dividend by an average of 22.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Air Lease has a payout ratio of 10.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Air Lease to earn $7.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.5%.

Shares of AL traded down $2.45 on Tuesday, reaching $17.61. 68,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,570. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Air Lease has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $49.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.54.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $549.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Lease will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Lease news, Director Susan Mccaw acquired 2,775 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $98,512.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,335 shares in the company, valued at $331,392.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard acquired 3,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.62 per share, for a total transaction of $97,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,345 shares of company stock worth $296,243 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AL. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Air Lease from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen upped their price target on Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

