Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Stake Reduced by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 359,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,393 shares during the quarter. Air Lease comprises about 1.8% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Air Lease worth $17,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,796,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,438,000 after acquiring an additional 84,902 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,012,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,697,000 after buying an additional 927,182 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,439,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,626,000 after buying an additional 27,975 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,205,000 after buying an additional 23,075 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 837,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,797,000 after buying an additional 42,179 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Air Lease news, Director Susan Mccaw acquired 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.86 per share, with a total value of $99,870.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,921.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.62 per share, with a total value of $97,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,345 shares of company stock valued at $296,243 in the last ninety days. 8.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AL. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Air Lease from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

NYSE AL traded down $4.40 on Tuesday, reaching $15.66. The company had a trading volume of 289,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Air Lease Corp has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $49.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.40 and its 200-day moving average is $43.54.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Air Lease had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $549.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Lease Corp will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.79%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

