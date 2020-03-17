Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AKRO stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.46. 165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,389. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.78. Akero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Akero Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

