Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock Price Down 16.6%

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s stock price traded down 16.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.38 and last traded at $18.38, 973,656 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 49% from the average session volume of 652,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.05.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.45.

The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.73. The company has a quick ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 16.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. On average, analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $27,658,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 679,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,641,000 after buying an additional 25,869 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,542,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,979,000 after buying an additional 1,268,228 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,776,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,148,000 after purchasing an additional 162,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

