Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.1% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $462,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,000. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 616.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $24,484,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 2,615 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,832,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $118.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,807.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,768,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,938,366. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,672.00 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,981.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,840.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.59 billion, a PE ratio of 78.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price objective (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,326.83.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

