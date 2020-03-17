Analysts Anticipate Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Ford Motor posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 59.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on F. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.98.

In other Ford Motor news, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $561,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,130.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock worth $187,000. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARP Americas LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 360,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 62,200 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 164,863 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,459,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $22,529,000 after acquiring an additional 189,501 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 238,815 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. 53.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.08. 1,494,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,208,936. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.88, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $10.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.81%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

